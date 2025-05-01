Multiple Choice
Which quantity in the following pair is smaller?
2415
views
43
rank
4
comments
Which quantity in the following pair is smaller?
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents.
a) 32 x 10-13 L
b) 7.3 x 106 g
c) 18.5 x 1011 s
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only the base unit.
a) 83 µm
b) 193 kg
c) 2.7 mmol
If a room has a volume of 1.15 x 108 cm3, what is the volume in km3?
The metric equivalent of 0.001 gram is __________.
The distance between the atoms of H−I is 1.61Å. What is the distance in meters?
Thallium (Tl) atom has a radius of 156 pm. Convert this radius to angstrom (Å).
An unknown substance has a density of 10.2 g/cm3, what is its density in kg/m3?
The distance between the atoms of H−Cl is 1.27Å. What is the distance in meters?