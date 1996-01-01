Which metric prefix corresponds to the factor 0.01?
A
milli-
B
deci-
C
centi-
D
micro-
1
Recall that metric prefixes represent specific powers of ten, which are used to express multiples or fractions of units.
Identify the factor 0.01 as a decimal number, which can be rewritten as $1 \times 10^{-2}$.
Match the factor $10^{-2}$ to the corresponding metric prefix. For example, milli- corresponds to $10^{-3}$, deci- corresponds to $10^{-1}$, centi- corresponds to $10^{-2}$, and micro- corresponds to $10^{-6}$.
Since 0.01 equals $10^{-2}$, the metric prefix that corresponds to this factor is centi-.
Therefore, the correct metric prefix for the factor 0.01 is centi-.
