Which metric prefix corresponds to a factor of 100?
A
deca-
B
hecto-
C
centi-
D
kilo-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that metric prefixes represent specific powers of ten, which help express quantities in more manageable units.
Identify the factor associated with each prefix: deca- corresponds to $10^{1}$ (10), hecto- corresponds to $10^{2}$ (100), centi- corresponds to $10^{-2}$ (0.01), and kilo- corresponds to $10^{3}$ (1000).
Since the question asks for the prefix corresponding to a factor of 100, look for the prefix with the power of ten equal to 2.
Match the factor 100 to the prefix hecto-, which means multiplying by $10^{2}$.
Therefore, the metric prefix that corresponds to a factor of 100 is hecto-.
Watch next
Master Metric Prefixes Chart with a bite sized video explanation from Jules