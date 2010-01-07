Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99
What answer should be reported, with the correct number of significant figures, for the following calculation?
Perform the following calculation to the right number of sig figs:
[(1.7 × 106) ÷ (2.63 × 105)] + 6.96