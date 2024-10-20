Start by understanding the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, which is used to relate the change in vapor pressure with temperature. The equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mrow><mi>ln</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>P</mi></mrow></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>-</mo><msub><mi>Δ</mi><mi>vap</mi></msub><mi>H</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>R</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>1</mn></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>1</mn></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>T</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></mrow></math>, where P is the vapor pressure, ΔvapH is the enthalpy of vaporization, R is the gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K), and T1 and T2 are the temperatures in Kelvin.