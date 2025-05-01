Multiple Choice
Vapor pressure measurements at various temperature values are given below. Determine the molar heat of vaporization for cyclohexane.
1088
views
8
rank
1
comments
Vapor pressure measurements at various temperature values are given below. Determine the molar heat of vaporization for cyclohexane.
Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1°C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 405 torr?
Which of the temperatures below is most likely to be the boiling point of water at 880 torr?