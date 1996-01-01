Types of Aqueous Solutions Concept 2

Now here, we're going to talk about the different types of Aquarius solutions. Now, the penalty amount of solute added to our solvent, our solutions can either be saturated, unsaturated or supersaturated. Now, when we talk about the type of solution, we're going to say that are saturated solution is a stable solution as well as our unsaturated solution. The supersaturated solution itself though, is unstable. Now the amount of dissolved solute in each. When we're talking about a saturated solution, that means we've reached our maximum amount of solute that's been dissolved for unsaturated. We say we haven't reached our maximum amount of potentially dissolved solute. So that means additional I saw you can be dissolved. And then when it comes to our supersaturated solution, we're gonna say super means greater than normal. So we've gone beyond our max, we've gone beyond our maximum amount of salt that can be dissolved. What effect does this have on our equilibrium concentration? Well here, if you're a saturated solution, we've reached our maximum amount of dissolved solute. So we've reached an equilibrium concentration. Now here, when you're unsaturated, you can further dissolve more salute because you haven't reached your equilibrium amount. So you're less than the equilibrium concentration. And then finally for supersaturated, we've gone beyond our max. So that means we're gonna have more than our equilibrium concentration. Now, if we want to think about this in terms of visually, in terms of value being added. So let's say we have 100 mls of water, This 100 miles of water can dissolve at Max 20 g of solute. So if I took those 20 g of salt, all of them would be dissolved. And here are water has changed into this purple solution to show that it's a saturated solution. Now again, we still have the 100 mls of water. Remember its maximum amount that it can dissolve is 20g of soluble here. We're not dissolving 20 g anymore, We're only dissolving 15 g. So it's not as purple as our saturated solution because there's still room to dissolve an additional five g of salute. And then finally here we have our supersaturated solution here. It can dissolve 20g max of salute unless I do things to force it to dissolve an additional amount here. One of the things that we can do is increase in the temperature by increasing the temperature. I can go beyond my 20 g of salute and in this case I'm successfully able to dissolve 23 g of solute. I've gone three g over my maximum. I am beyond my max amount of solute dissolved. And you can see as a result of this, the solution is even more purple because it's gone beyond its equilibrium concentration. Right? So just remember a saturated and unsaturated solution are both stable. They happen normally, a supersaturated solution is not a stable solution. So it needs additional help adding heat is a good way of forcing a supersaturated solution to be formed. Right? So keep this in mind when comparing these three different types of solutions

