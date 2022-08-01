Types of Aqueous Solutions Example 1

here, we're told that the Saudi ability of a substance is 56 g per MLS of water at 20 degrees Celsius. So basically we can dissolve up to 56 g within 100 MLS of water at that temperature. Now he always saying a solution of this substance is prepared by dissolving 80 g in miles of water at 75°C. The solution is then slowly cooled, cooled slowly at 20°C without any solid forming. The solution is right, so were at a higher temperature, So he has been applied to it, allowing our solution to dissolve more than the 56 g that normally can hear. It's dissolving 80g. They're telling us that we're cooling it back down at a 20°C and nothing re crystallizes. That means we have still 80 g dissolved as we cool down to 20°C. So we're still dissolving more than our maximum amount, our maximum equilibrium amount. And because of that, because we've gone beyond our max, we are a supersaturated solution. So here We'd say, C is the correct answer. We've gone beyond our 56 g that we normally would dissolve at 20°C. Of course, it makes sense that we go beyond that 56° of that 56 g at a higher temperature. What's most important is when I get back down to 20°C. AM I still dissolving that extra amount? If I am, then I'm a supersaturated solution. So here options see would be the best answer. D doesn't work, because let's take it back down to 20°C and see if any re crystallization has occurred. That's when we know for sure we have a supersaturated solution here. These answers don't work either.

Hide transcripts