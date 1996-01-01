Intravenous, or IV, solutions used in medicine must exert the same osmotic pressure as blood to prevent a net flow of water into or out of the blood cells. the proper concentration for an intravenous NaCl solution is 0.90 g NaCl per 100. ml of solution (sometimes referred to as 0.90% m/v). If the van't hoff factor of NaCl is 𝑖=1.8, what is the osmotic pressure of blood at body temperature, 37∘C?