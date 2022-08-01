Catalyst Concept 1

a catalyst can be seen as any substance that increases the rate of reaction by decreasing your energy of activation and also not being consumed in the process. Here we have a catalyzed versus an uncapped allies reaction being displayed in terms of an energy diagram. Remember, in our energy diagram, we have our reactions in the beginning, our products at the end. The difference between the two lines represents the overall change in energy of the chemical reaction. And then if we take a look, here we have at the top of this First Hill is our transition state for it. And at the top of this hill is our transition state. The difference between the transition states and the reactant line gives us our activation energy. Remember, a catalyst lowers your energy of activation. If we take a look at the first red curve, we can see that it's activation. Energy is pretty high, so it's safe to assume that this is the energy of activation for a new catalyzed reaction. So here we'd say that this is e a uncapped. Now, when we add a catalyst, the energy of activation is expected to go down. So the line and blue represents the addition of our catalyst. So this would be activation energy cap for catalyzed. So remember, the height of the activation energy has a direct impact on the speed of the reaction, the higher the activation energy, the longer it takes from my reactant to basically climb and scale this hill to slide down and become a product. So the red line here we say something higher up in higher activation energy. It would take longer for us to make our products the catalyzed one. Since the activation energy is smaller, we expect the reactions to have an easier time getting up this hill and sliding down to make our products. So keep in mind, this is what a catalyst does. It lowers our energy of activation so that our reactions can more easily become products.

