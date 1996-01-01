A certain reaction has an empty value of negative 20 killer jewels and an activation energy of 40 killer jewels a cabinets found that lowers the activation energy of the reaction by 10 killer jewels. What is the total difference in energy between the products and the transition state? All right, so here, we're gonna draw. But we have initially on the first grid here, or first coordinate diagram showing to us here. We're going to say that they're telling us that our entropy value so that Delta H is negative. 20 killer Jules, remember, Delta H can be a stand in for Delta E. Delta is total energy. Delta H is specifically thermal energy, so the difference between them is negative. 20. All right, so here we're gonna say our reactant will say that it starts at 40. We can start it anywhere. I'm just saying it starts at 40. And then remember Delta H or Delta E equals products minus reactivates. So we subtract these two, we somehow got negative 20. This could only occur if products are here on the 20 killer jewel energy line because that would be 20. Minus 40 equals negative 20. Alright, so That's how we got this Delta H Value here. Now they're saying here that my activation energy is 40. Remember, activation energy is the difference between your transition state and your reacted line. So here it has to add up to positive 40. For this to happen, activation energy would have to go all the transition. State would have to go all the way up to 80 Because then it would be AT -40 gives us this plus 40. All right, so this is what our energy diagram looks like initially. Now we added a catalyst, adding that catalyst lowers the energy of activation by 10 killer jewels. So our reactions are still online. 40 because cabinets is only affecting your energy of activation, which is this part here. Your product is still at 20. So we're lowering it by 10. That means that it only goes up to 70 now. So this is our new lower energy of activation after the addition of the catalyst. So here are transition state is up here at 70 here. We're trying to figure out what's just the difference between your transition state and your product line. So if we look transition state is 80. Product line is 20. So the difference Is 60 killer jewels, so that would be the difference. Overall difference in energy between products and the transition state would be 60 killer jewels. Here. We're just dealing with total difference in energy in absolute terms or not worrying about positive and negative signs. So 60 killer jules is the overall total difference in energy between the two.

