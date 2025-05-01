Open Question
Determine the formula weight of Al2(SO4)3. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
What is the molar mass of (NH4)2O? Explain how you calculated this value.
What is the molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2, a substance formerly used in medicine as an antacid?
Determine the molar mass of Al2(SO4)3･5H2O. Provide an answer to two decimal places.