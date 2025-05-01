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Multiple Choice
What is the mass (in grams) of a single molecule of CCl_4?
A
1.95 × 10^{-22} grams
B
1.20 × 10^{-23} grams
C
5.89 × 10^{-24} grams
D
2.50 × 10^{-21} grams
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of carbon tetrachloride (CCl_4) by adding the atomic masses of one carbon atom and four chlorine atoms. Use the atomic masses: C = 12.01 g/mol and Cl = 35.45 g/mol. The molar mass M is calculated as: \(M = 12.01 + 4 \times 35.45\) g/mol.
Recall that the molar mass represents the mass of one mole of molecules. One mole contains Avogadro's number of molecules, which is approximately \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) molecules/mol.
To find the mass of a single molecule, divide the molar mass by Avogadro's number using the formula: \(\text{mass of one molecule} = \frac{M}{6.022 \times 10^{23}}\) grams.
Substitute the molar mass value from step 1 into the formula from step 3 to express the mass of one molecule in grams.
Perform the division to find the mass of a single CCl_4 molecule, which will be a very small number expressed in scientific notation.
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