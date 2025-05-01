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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2?
A
214.22 g/mol
B
150.32 g/mol
C
262.86 g/mol
D
304.60 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula given: Mg\_3(PO\_4)\_2, which means the compound contains 3 magnesium (Mg) atoms, 2 phosphate (PO\_4) groups.
Determine the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Magnesium (Mg) ≈ 24.31 g/mol, Phosphorus (P) ≈ 30.97 g/mol, Oxygen (O) ≈ 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the molar mass contribution of each part: For Mg, multiply 3 by 24.31 g/mol; for P, multiply 2 (from 2 PO\_4 groups) by 30.97 g/mol; for O, multiply 8 (4 oxygens per PO\_4 group times 2) by 16.00 g/mol.
Add all these contributions together to get the total molar mass: Total molar mass = (3 × Mg atomic mass) + (2 × P atomic mass) + (8 × O atomic mass).
Sum the values calculated in the previous step to find the molar mass of Mg\_3(PO\_4)\_2.
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