What is the molar mass of Na_2SO_4 (sodium sulfate)?
A
120 g/mol
B
142 g/mol
C
156 g/mol
D
98 g/mol
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of sodium sulfate, which is $\mathrm{Na_2SO_4}$.
List the atomic masses of each element involved: sodium (Na) = 22.99 g/mol, sulfur (S) = 32.07 g/mol, and oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the formula: for sodium, multiply 22.99 g/mol by 2; for sulfur, multiply 32.07 g/mol by 1; for oxygen, multiply 16.00 g/mol by 4.
Add all these individual masses together to find the molar mass of $\mathrm{Na_2SO_4}$: $2 \times 22.99 + 1 \times 32.07 + 4 \times 16.00$.
Sum the values from the previous step to get the total molar mass of sodium sulfate in g/mol.
