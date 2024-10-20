Examine the second pair: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mrow><mi>Na</mi><mo>^</mo><mn>+</mn></mrow><mn>23</mn></msup></math> and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mrow><mi>Na</mi><mo>^</mo><mn>+</mn></mrow><mn>24</mn></msup></math>. Both have 11 protons and lose 1 electron, resulting in 10 electrons each. They are isotopic as they have the same number of protons.