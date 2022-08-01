Periodic Table: Classifications

when observing the elements of the periodic table, realized that they could be separated into three classifications. Now here, the first classification has to do with all of the elements that are marked as red. And as you can see, a majority of the elements of the periodic table are red. Now, before we actually talk about these elements realize here that these last two rows they're actually found in between here. So from L. A. We actually go to C e all the way to L U. And then come back around to HF and then after a C, we go to th and then we go all the way down to L. R. And then back to our F. Typically, this role role was taken out of the periodic table just to make it look better and more organized. But realize that these two last rose here on the bottom there, actually, within the periodic table, they just pull it out for appearance sake. Now these elements in red are called our medals, so all these elements in red are medals. Next, we're going to see that we have the elements in blue, so h over here, which stands for hydrogen is all by itself. But then all the other blue ones are found on the far right here. So these elements that are on the right side of the periodic table, majority of majority wise they are are non metals. And then finally, we have those in green now to help us remember where those in green are. Imagine that there is an invisible staircase now, whatever periodic table that you might be using as a sheet try to color in this staircase that's in dark black lines. Here on our example of the periodic table, it'll help you remember where these elements in green are located. So there's this invisible staircase starting from B, and it goes all the way to 18. Okay, so these are on the staircase. These elements, these five elements, then below the staircase are these two elements G, e and S B. So in total, we have seven of these green elements. These green elements are called our metal Lloyds, so just remember, we have elements of the periodic table. They could be thrown into three classifications medals, non metals and metal. Lloyd's. Now that we know these three classifications, let's continue onward and let's talk a little bit more about each one

