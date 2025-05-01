Rounded to the nearest whole number, how many electrons are in an atom of zirconium?
2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
How many protons and neutrons does a nucleus designated as 4018X contain?525views
An atom's mass number is 13 and its atomic number is 6. How many neutrons are in its nucleus?434views
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 97Tc (Technetium-97)?475views
What is the atomic symbol and mass number for an atom containing 50 protons and 64 neutrons?633views
Carbon has an atomic number of 6. What can you conclude about carbon from this fact?422views
Rounded to the nearest whole number, how many neutrons, on average, are in an atom of osmium?428views
Which term is defined as the sum of protons and neutrons in an atom?474views
In an electrically neutral atom the number of protons in the nucleus is equal to the number of?412views
The sum of the number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom is called the421views
Sodium's atomic number is 11. What does this tell you about an atom of sodium?409views
In which of these cases do we have enough information to say that the atom is electrically neutral?303views
The center of an atom is a dense region consisting of protons and neutrons called the337views
Which subatomic particle plays the greatest part in determining the properties of an element?452views
What is the mass number of a cobalt atom that has 27 protons and 30 neutrons?498views