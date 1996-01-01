Which of the following subatomic particles is the smallest in mass?
A
Proton
B
Electron
C
Alpha particle
D
Neutron
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to compare the masses of different subatomic particles: proton, electron, alpha particle, and neutron.
Step 2: Recall the approximate masses of each particle: proton and neutron have masses close to 1 atomic mass unit (amu), electron has a much smaller mass (about 1/1836 of a proton), and an alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons, so its mass is roughly 4 amu.
Step 3: Compare these masses directly: electron mass << proton mass ≈ neutron mass < alpha particle mass.
Step 4: Conclude that the electron is the smallest in mass among the given options.
Step 5: Understand that this difference in mass is fundamental to atomic structure and behavior, with electrons being much lighter and responsible for chemical properties, while protons and neutrons form the nucleus.
