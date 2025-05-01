Using the periodic table, complete the table to describe each atom. Type in your answers.
2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
- Open Question449views
- Open Question
Consider the following table showing symbols, the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons, and the mass number. Each column represents a neutral atom.
<IMAGE>
Fill in the third column of this table.422views
- Open Question
Mercury is in the 80th position in the periodic table. how many protons does it have?437views
- Open Question
Which subatomic particles contribute to an atom's mass number but not its atomic number?412views
- Open Question
What type of atomic particles will you find inside of the nucleus of an atom?508views
- Open Question
What is the mass number of a potassium (K) atom that has 20 neutrons?551views
- Open Question
If an atom has 35 protons in the nucleus, how many electrons will it have orbiting the nucleus?530views
- Open Question
What is the atomic number of an atom that has 6 protons, 6 neutrons, and 6 electrons?1090views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following statements about subatomic particles is correct?489views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following descriptions of a subatomic particle is correct?546views
- Open QuestionWhich one of the following statements about atoms and subatomic particles is correct?588views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following statement about subatomic particles is correct558views
- Open QuestionWhich of the following statements about subatomic particles is true?611views
- Open QuestionWhat elements do q r and x represent1055views
- Open Question
How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are there in a neutral atom of 43k (potassium-43)?760views