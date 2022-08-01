Naming Ionic Compounds Example 1

in this example question it says Provide the name for the following compound C A and C E o. Alright, so CIA is calcium and C L is chlorine. We know that the metal keeps its name and has written first. So we have calcium, but we have to think about. Does calcium possess multiple charges? Calcium is in group to weigh on the periodic table. Remember medals in group two way? They all have one charge, plus two. Because calcium possesses only one charge, it does not require a Roman numeral. So it's name would just be calcium. Then we have chlorine. Remember, for the nonmetal, we keep its base name, which is chlor. But then we add ide to the end of the name, so C A C l, too would be called calcium chloride.

