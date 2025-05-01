A throat spray is 1.40% by mass phenol, C6H5OH, in water. If the solution has a density of 0.9956 g/mL, calculate the molarity of the solution.
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
- Open Question386views
- Multiple Choice
What volume in (µL) of 0.125 M HBr contains 0.170 moles HBr?1960views11rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Hypernatremia is a medical condition where a patient has high levels of sodium in their blood, and is the result of the body containing too little water. A patient has a measured sodium level of 165 mM. If 30.0 mL of their blood were drawn, what mass (in ng) of sodium would be present?1805views7rank5comments
- Multiple Choice
2.64 grams of an unknown compound was dissolved in water to yield 150 mL of solution. The concentration of the solution was 0.075 M. What was the molecular weight of the substance?1963views8rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
A solution with a final volume of 750.0 mL was prepared by dissolving 30.00 mL of benzene (C6H6, density = 0.8787 g/mL) in dichloromethane. Calculate the molarity of benzene in the solution.2756views2rank4comments
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the molarity of a solution prepared by dissolving 5.00 g of NaCl in 500.0 mL of water?814views
- Open Question
Determine the molarity of a solution formed by dissolving 97.7 g LiBr in enough water to yield 750.0 mL of solution.457views
- Open Question
What is the molarity of a solution that contains 17 g of NH3 in 0.50 L of solution?517views
- Open Question
Commercial grade hcl solutions are typically 39.0% (by mass) hcl in water. Determine the molarity of the HCl, if the solution has a density of 1.20 g/mL.449views
- Open Question
Find the molarity of a 40.0% by mass aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, H2SO4, for which the density is 1.3057 g/ml.534views
- Open QuestionWhich of the solutions have the same molar concentration as solution x?613views
- Open QuestionA solution of ethanol in water is prepared by dissolving 75ml636views
- Open Question
Determine the molarity of a solution formed by dissolving 97.7 g LiBr in enough water to yield 750.0 ml of solution.434views
- Open Question
How many moles of Ba(NO3)2 are there in 0.25 l of a 2.00 M Ba(NO3)2 solution?528views
- Open Question
Volume (ml) of 2.25 M potassium hydroxide that contains 15.0 g of solute429views