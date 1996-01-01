Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
P-V Relationships
by Pearson
21 views
When the gas in this cylinder is compressed at constant temperature, the gas pressure increases as the volume decreases. Robert Boyle experimenting with air found that the product of the pressure times the volume is a constant at constant temperature. Dividing through by the pressure, we see that volume is linearly related to the reciprocal of the pressure. These pressure-volume relationships are expressed by Boyle's law.
