Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number Example 3

so here it says, Based on the following atomic orbital shape, which of the following set of quantum numbers is correct? Alright, so here they're showing us in ellipses with a ring or circle around it in the middle, we would know that that particular shape is when we're dealing with the sub shell number on social letter of D. And remember, if you're dealing with a sub Schelotto letter of D, that means l is too so automatically A and B are out sore answers either C, d or E. How do we tell what's the best answer? Remember, there's a limitation or ah, connection between and and l remember l equals zero up to n minus one. Right? So this tells us that l must always, always be a number less than n right. Because of this end minus one portion here. So here, first of all, see, doesn't work because N also has its own limitation, where it's a number from one to infinity and can't ever equals zero here. D doesn't work because here it's saying that an and l are the same value. We just said that a limitation on L is that l must always be a number less than N because of this end, minus one portion so he doesn't work. But best answer would be eat and can equal five. El has to be to because it's connected to the sub shawl D, which is connected to the shape. And here, Alice also less than the value of n so here e would be our best answer.

