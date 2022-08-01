Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number Example 2

here, it says, What are the possible values for N N L for an electron found in the third principle level and d sub level. Alright, so here they're saying third principle level. That means Third show. If we're talking about principle, we're talking about our end quantum number, so this would be an equals three and then remember, if we know the sub shall letter or sub level letter, we know what Ellis remember here. 012 and three and then our sub level or sub shell letter would be S p d and F since its d. That means the L value has to be to so al equals two. And that would mean that option deed is are correct answer.

