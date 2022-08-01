Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number

by Jules Bruno
the angular momentum Quantum number, also known as the as a mutual quantum number, uses the variable L. And it equals the shape of the atoms. So it gives us its shape. We're going to say the relationship between N N L. Is that when given the principal quantum number, n l equals zero up two and minus one because l has that end minus one part to it. The limitation is that the angular momentum quantum number l is always less than the principal quantum number n. So just remember that limitation when it comes to creating a relationship between your end quantum number and your l quantum not.
