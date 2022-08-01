Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy Example 1

here, it says. Which of the following Adams has the smallest ionization energy. Remember, the general trend is as we're heading towards the top right corner, your ionization energy should be increasing. So if we take a look, we have phosphorus. We have flooring, potassium, chromium and bro me. We want the smallest ionization energy, so we're looking for something that's closer to the left side and lower down for the periodic table. Out of the choices presented, the one that fits that definition the best is potassium. It's the one most to the left and lowest down in terms of the periodic table and therefore to have the smallest ionization energy.

Hide transcripts