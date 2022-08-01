Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions

by Jules Bruno
some elements can have less than eight or mawr than eight octet. Electrons around themselves and maintain stability. Now recall their non octet number of electrons is two x their group number. So for incomplete octet, where they have less than eight octet electrons around them for group to A and B two times two, which is four for Group three A would be three times to, which is six so they can have Group two elements. Can have four electrons, octet, electrons and be stable. Group 38 can have six or just multiplying their group number by two. So five they could have 10 electrons and me. Okay, Group six. They could have 12, 14 and 16. So just remember, sometimes the octet rule is broken and it's still okay in terms of the lewis dot structure.
