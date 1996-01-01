Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

20. Adaptive Immunity

Antibody Class Switching

Next Topic
1

concept

Antibody Class Switching

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

Class switching occurs when which of the following scenarios occur?

3
Problem

Which lymphocyte is responsible for inducing class switching in B cells?

4
Problem

Why is class switching of antibodies during an infection important for effectively fighting the infection?

5
Problem

Antibody class switching rearranges the genes within a B cell which controls the type of antibody secreted by the plasma B cell. During this gene rearrangement, the ______ region of the antibody is affected and the ______ region of the antibody is unaffected. This means that antibody class switching is antigen specificity ______.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.