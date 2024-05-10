20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
Problem 13.2a
A patient has developed a type III reaction to a drug. Which of the following is the most immediate action required? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Lower the patient’s fever.
b. Stop administration of the drug.
c. Treat the patient’s skin rash to avoid possible infections.
d. Hook the patient up to an IV for rehydration therapy.
e. Administer antihistamines to limit the response
