Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.

a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk.

b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies.

c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities.

d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity.

e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor.

f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions.