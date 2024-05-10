20. Adaptive Immunity
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
2:01 minutes
Problem 13.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Indicate the true statements, and then reword the false statements so they are true.
a. Immunodeficiencies are associated with a decreased cancer risk.
b. Type I reactions are mediated by IgG antibodies.
c. Autoimmune disorders are not caused by type I hypersensitivities.
d. Systemic lupus is mainly mediated by a type III hypersensitivity.
e. A person with type 0- blood is called a universal donor.
f. Immunotherapies are useful to reduce type II reactions.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice