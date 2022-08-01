Introduction to Biosignaling

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to bio signaling. And so bio signaling, you can see has the root word bio in it, which, of course, we know means life. And so bio signaling is really just the signaling of life. And so it's really defined as the ability for all living cells to produce, receive and respond to external signals and conditions. Now, bio signaling really allows cells to respond to stimuli, and it also allows for effective cellular communication between cells. And so, if we take a look at our image down below right here, you can see we have a little representation toe help. You guys better understand bio signaling. And so over here, what we have is our cell. And this cell, which will notice, is our signaling cell. And so are signaling cell really acts almost like an archer, which has, ah, bow and arrow pointed at another cell. And so the signaling cell is going to produce some kind of signal or some kind of lie again, such as this molecule that we see right here and that lie again has the ability to diffuse to different areas. And so this lie again will make its way over to another cell over here. And this cell is going to have the appropriate receptor in its plasma membrane that will bind the Lagan. And so this cell over here is referred to as the target cell because it has the specific receptor for this specific LaGon that was released. And so you can see we have the little targets them over here to remind you guys of that. And so you can see that the ligand binding to the receptor is going to cause a cascade of interest cellular events within the target cell that ultimately leads to a cellular response. And so this, you can see, is a form of cell communication because we have one cell over here producing a signal and causing a cellular response within a different target cell. And we'll be able to see examples of bio signaling as we move forward in our course. Now, over here on the right hand side, what we have is just a small list of some examples of different types of bio signaling molecules. And so these Liggins, these bio signaling molecules here could be antigens, growth factors, hormones light mechanical touch neurotransmitters and much, much mawr. Again, this is just a small list, and moving forward in our course will be able to see different examples of different types of bio signaling molecules. But for now, this year concludes our introduction to bio signaling, and in our next lesson video, we'll talk about signal Trans duck shin, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts