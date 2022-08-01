Introduction to Biosignaling

So again, as we move forward in our course beyond this point, we're going to talk about ah lot of different types of bio signaling pathways. And what will realize is that these different bio signaling pathways utilize different types of bio signaling receptors. And so, really, that's the main focus of this video. Thio Introduce these different types of bio signaling receptors. So really, there are two major types of integral membrane protein receptors that you guys should know that are involved in most signal transaction pathways. So the first major type is the G protein coupled receptors or the GPC, our first short. And so here in this blank we can fill in GPC are, and the second major types are the receptor tyrosine, kindnesses or the R T K for short. So over here we can fill in rtk now again as we move forward. In our course, we'll see specific examples of G couple protein receptors or GPC arse, and we'll see specific examples of receptor tyrosine, kindnesses or RT case. But for now, we're just introducing these receptors Now. What's important to note is that the G. P. C. R s and the RT case will actually transducer extra cellular signals via fundamentally different mechanisms. And again, that's why we're going to cover each of these types of receptors separately in their own individual videos as we move forward in our course and so down below in our example, notice that we're going to, uh, introduce the G, p, c R and the R T K. And so the image over here on the left is showing. The GPC are signaling and so notice that we have the like end up above and the GPC are is this protein that we see embedded within the membrane and later in our course will see that this GPC our associates with what's known as a g protein. But again, don't worry too much about this now because we're going to talk about this in more detail later in our course For now, what you could do is just get annoyed idea of how we're going to portray the GPC are moving forward in our course and then over here on the right, what we're showing you is the rt k bio signaling receptor. And so again, the Legans are up above and you can see that the receptor here for the R T. K s actually has these two different monomer units. And again, don't focus too much on the details here because we're going to revisit our T. K s later in our course. Really, The major take away is that we're gonna be talking about two major types of bio signaling receptors the G p C. R s and the RT case. And this is kind of what they're going to look like moving forward. And this is what the Arctic's is gonna look like moving forward. And so this here concludes our introduction to the two types of bio signaling receptors GPC arson R T case, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts