Introduction to Biosignaling

so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about ah, lot of different bio signaling transaction systems. But before we move forward in our course and talk about the details of all of those bio signaling transaction systems, it's important to take a step back and look at the common features that all of these bio signaling transaction systems share. And so here in this video, we're going to talk about the five features that pretty much all bio signaling transaction systems share and so you can see that we have each of these five features number down below in our table and over here on the right, what we have is images to portray each of those features. Now the very first feature here is specificity, which is really exactly what it sounds like. And it's referring to this idea that receptor lie again. Interactions are super super specific, and so what this means is that receptors will not just respond to any like, and they will Onley, bind and respond two very specific, like ants. And so over here in this image, you can see that we have our receptor and noticed that the circular green like and here is perfectly shaped and fit for this receptor and notice that this red square shaped like in over here is not fit for this receptor. And so the receptor will not respond to this leg in, however, it will respond to the circular green light again. And so that's exactly what this idea is referring to. That the receptor ligand interactions are super super specific to each other. And so moving onto the second feature here, what we have is amplification, which is also exactly what it sounds like. That signals will get amplified. And so this is the idea that even if you have just one single receptor ligand interaction, ultimately that one single receptor like in interaction will lead to many downstream interactions. And so, over here on the right hand side, you can see the portrayal of this particular feature of amplification and so notice. Here we have our lie again binding to the receptor, and that represents represents our single receptor like in interaction. But ultimately we know that it's going to lead to many, many downstream interactions, and so you can see that ultimately it could lead toe one molecule getting activated which would activate two molecules. And then each of those would activate to mawr. And ultimately what happens is you get many, many molecules that are affected through the, uh, interaction of just one single receptor, like in interaction. And so that shows the amplification of the single signal. Now our third feature here, that pretty much all bio signaling transaction system share is modularity, and this is the idea that a system's components are modular and they can be modulated, or they can be modified in order to elicit many different responses, and they could be modified for many different uses. And so, over here on the right, we can see a portrayal of that idea and so notice that we have our single receptor like an interaction. But the bio signaling transaction system could entail modifications, and so there's one pathway that could lead to an active ends on which would lead to sell response number one. But then, of course, the same exact receptor, like an interaction, could be modified so that its signal transaction leads to the inactivation of an enzyme, perhaps through phosphor relation, like as we're showing here, and that an activation of the enzyme could lead to sell response number two. And so ultimately, what we're seeing here is that a bio signaling transact production system can be modulated for many uses to elicit different cell responses. So now moving on to feature number four, it is adaptation. And of course, this is exactly what it sounds like. That a bio signaling transaction system can actually adapt to several different scenarios. And it can do this through positive and negative feedback regulation. And so if we take a look at this image over here, notice we're showing you again. Our risks are ligand receptor interaction right here. And notice that this signal transaction system leads to the activation of all these different enzymes which ultimately leads to product f over here. But if product F is getting over produced product, F can actually come back and inhibit this receptor ligand interaction so that it can help decrease the production of F. And so this is a way for the system to adapt to the scenario where F is over produced and this is showing a an example of negative feedback regulation, since it's inhibiting this receptor like an interaction. But this could also occur through positive feedback regulation as well. And so it is possible for a system to adapt to different scenarios. And so our fifth and final feature that all bio signaling transaction system share is integration. And of course, this is the idea that a system can actually integrate, uh, with other systems, and so it can therefore produce a unified and scaled cellular response, especially if these two systems are producing opposite cell response effects. And so notice over here in this image we have two different bio signaling transaction systems. We have this purple and green receptor ligand interaction, and then we have this blue and red receptor like an interaction. And so notice that these two bio signaling systems can be integrated in order to create a unified and scaled, appropriately scaled cell response. And we'll be able to see ideas of integration as we move forward in our course as well. And so really, this year concludes our lesson on the five features of bio signaling transaction systems, and we'll be able to see examples of all of these five features as we move forward in our course and talk about specific bio signaling transaction systems. And so that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one

