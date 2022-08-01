Introduction to Biosignaling

in this video, we're going to introduce signal trans Duck shin now signal transducer Ction is really just a cell process that, as its name implies, trans deuces or converts, extra cellular signals or extra cellular information into an intracellular chemical change or an intracellular response. And so really signal Trans Duck Shin requires a minimum off at least two key components, which will talk about down below now. Normally, signal transaction includes mawr than just these two key components, but here we're just introducing the bare minimum key components that would be required for signal transaction. And so this first key component is going to be a ligand. And, of course, we've covered in our previous lesson videos. What a lie again is so we already know that a lie again is a small molecule that specifically binds and forms a complex with another bio molecule. And in this context of signal transaction and bio signaling, this bio molecule is going to be a receptor protein, and really that leads us to our second key component, which is going to be the receptor. And again, this receptor is typically going to be an integral membrane protein that's embedded within the cells plasma membrane and this receptor protein is going to undergo a change, a confirmation, all change upon ligand binding. And so this lie again is going to bind to the receptor and then the receptor is going to undergo a confirmation. I'll change, and at that point after the confirmation, I'll change. That opens up Ah, lot of different possibilities for the continuation of signal trans duck shin. And so, if you take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, you can get a better idea of signal trans duck shin. And so notice that add the top here. This blue molecule represents our ligand or our primary messenger. Since this is really the first molecule that's going to elicit the signal transaction pathway. And so this like and of course, is going to bind very, very specifically and form a complex with this receptor that we have down below. And again, the receptor is typically going to be an integral membrane protein that is embedded within the cells plasma membrane, as you see here. And of course, once the lie again binds the receptor, the receptor is going to undergo a confirmation. Allchin change and again, once the receptor undergoes a confirmation will change. That opens up ah lot of different subsequent possibilities here. What we're showing is that the confirmation I'll change leads to the activation of a defector enzyme. And then this effect, er enzyme produces a secondary messenger that diffuses into the cytoplasm and ultimately leads to the cell response. The generation of a cell response. And so really, all of the events that we see taking place right here would be an example of signal trans duck shin. Because again, signal transaction is when the cell trans deuces or converts extra cellular signals like the Ligon or the Primary Messenger and converts this extra cellular signal into a chemical change or a chemical response. Ultimately, a cell response. And this is the process that would lead to that cell response. And so that is what's referred to a signal transaction now moving forward in our course will be able to talk about lots of different examples and specific examples of signal trans duck shin. Now, it's also really, really important to note here is that the receptor ligand interactions or the interactions between this like and and this receptor right here are actually protein ligand interactions. And you might recall that way back in our previous lesson videos, we actually covered protein ligand interactions in a lot of detail. And so because receptor ligand interactions are protein ligand interactions, everything that we talked about in protein, leg and interactions also applies to receptor ligand interactions. And so if you don't remember anything about protein ligand interactions, please be sure to go check out those old or lessen videos because again, all of the information in the protein ligand interactions videos also applies here two receptor like in interactions. And so if we take a look at our image over here on the right hand side, these images should look familiar to you guys somewhat familiar to you guys from our protein ligand interaction videos and so notice here. What we have is our free receptor symbolized by our and over here what we have is our free ligand symbolized by l and of course, the receptor and lie again combined to each other to form a receptor ligand complex R l and notice that this is a reversible reaction which means that it can proceed in the four direction, but it can also proceed in the reverse direction. And it's possible for the receptor and the like and to disassociate from each other. And so notice down below. Because again, this is a reversible reaction. That means that the dissociation equilibrium, constant K d. Also applies here. And so recall that the K D is just the equilibrium constant for the dissociation of the receptor, like in Complex and because it's the equilibrium constant we know is that it's gonna be the concentration of the product of the products over the concentration of the reactant. And so, for the reverse reaction here, the products are going to be the free receptor and the free Ligon. And of course, of course, for this reverse reaction, the reactant is going to be the receptor like in complex. And so that's why it's in this format. And again, these are all older concepts that we talked about in our previous lesson video. So if this looks completely foreign to you guys, please make sure to go back and check out those older lesson videos. And so this year concludes, our introduction to signal transaction and moving forward will be able to get a little bit of practice applying these concepts, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

