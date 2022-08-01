Introduction to Biosignaling

So as we move forward in our course and talk about different types of bio signaling pathways, what we're going to see is that these enzymes, called kindness, is actually play a large role in bio signaling and these kindness enzymes they helped to create the cell response that's associated with bio signaling now moving forward. In our course, we're going to see different types of kindnesses. And so, really, that's the main focus of this video. Now. Also recall that way back in some of our previous lesson videos, when we talked about different types of enzymes that we already covered kindnesses. And so we already have an idea that kindnesses are just enzymes that Foss for late or add phosphate groups to their substrates. And they do this by utilizing or hide relies ing a t p. Now, when kindnesses Foss for late there substrates with themselves, it's actually a really big deal. And the reason that it's such a big deal is because the phosphor elation of target proteins actually leads to altered activity of the target protein. And so, by alteration of activity, what we really mean is that it could lead to either the activation of that target protein, or it could lead to the inhibition of that target protein. But really, there's no solid way to predict whether phosphor relation is going to activate or inhibit a particular target protein. It's going to be different on a case by case basis, and so you should never assume that foster relation will lead to activation. And you should never assume that foster relation would lead to inhibition again. It will be different on a case by case basis. Instead, what you should assume is that phosphor relation will lead toa altered activity of that target. Now again, as we move forward in our course, we're going to see different types of kindnesses. And so really, two of the most common classes of kindnesses are the searing three inning kindnesses, and the tyrosine kindness is now. The Syrian three inning kindnesses, as their name implies, are kindnesses that foss for late, either searing and or three inning residues on their target proteins. And so it turns out that Syrian three Indian kindness is actually make up about 25% or 1/4 off all kindnesses, which is actually a pretty large percentage if one out of four of all kindnesses are going to be Syrian. Three inning kindnesses and so Syrian three inning kindnesses is definitely a class of kindness that you guys should be familiar with moving forward in our course now the second again. The second common class of kindness are the tyrosine, kindnesses and as their name implies, these air kindnesses that Foss for late the amino acid residue tyrosine on their targets. And so notice that down below, over here on the left hand side, what we're showing you are the Syrian three and in kindness is. And then over here in the image on the right hand side, we're showing you the tyrosine kindnesses and so focusing on the Syrian three inning kindnesses again, they will either fast for late the amino acid residue Syrian or three inning. And so, of course, it's going to utilize a Syrian three Indian kindness. And so these Syrian 39 kindnesses will utilize a teepee and hydrolyzed 80 p toe a d p. And in the process they take that phosphate group and they added on to their targets at these particular residues, either Syrian or threatening to create phosphorus, Syrian or phosphate three inning. And again, this is a big deal because the phosphor relation of these residues is going to lead to altered activity of that target. Now again, over here on the right, what we're showing you is the tyrosine kindness and, of course, tyrosine. Kindnesses are going to foster for late the amino acid residue tyrosine on their target proteins. And in the process, they utilizing hydrolyzed 80 PTO ADP while adding a phosphate group to the tyrosine residue. And so we could go ahead and inter actively fill in our phosphate group here so it would look like this and we can add in our negative charges. And so this year represents the phosphate group, and this is fossil attire scene and again, this is a big deal. The phosphor relation of this residue could be a big deal, because it's going to alter the activity of that target protein and again as we move forward in our course, we're going to see Syrian three and in kindness is and we'll see tyrosine kindnesses. So keep these in mind as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes, our introduction to the types of kindness is, and I'll see you guys in our next video

