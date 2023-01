Problem

Nitrogen gas combines with fluorine gas to form nitrogen trifluoride according to the reaction below at 25oC:

N 2 (g) + 3 F 2 (g) → 2 NF 3 (g) ΔHo = -249.0 kJ ΔSo = -278 J/K

Calculate ΔGo and state if the reaction favors reactants or products at standard conditions.