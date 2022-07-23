Methanol (CH 3 OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H 2 . It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH 4 ):

Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H 2 (g) S CH 3 OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K

Step 2. CH 3 OH 1 l 2 → CH 4 (g) + 1/2 O 2 (g) ΔS° = 162 J/K

(m) If you were designing a production facility, would you plan on carrying out the reactions in separate steps or together? Explain.