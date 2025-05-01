Multiple Choice
A piece of unknown solid weighs approximately 0.045 lbs. When a scientist places it in a glass beaker the water level increases from 200 mL to 260 mL. What is the density of the unknown solid in g/mL?
If an irregularly shaped apple possesses a density of 0.96 g/cm3, what is its mass in milligrams? (The volume of the given cylinders are in mL).
Determine the density of an object that has a mass of 149.8 g and displaces 12.1 mL of water when placed in a graduated cylinder.
Which property is used to determine if an object is made of pure silver (Ag)?