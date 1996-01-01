Multiple Choice
What is the total mass of the three ice cubes placed in the water, given that the density of ice is 0.92 g/cm³ and each cube has a side length of 3.0 cm?
A piece of unknown solid weighs approximately 0.045 lbs. When a scientist places it in a glass beaker the water level increases from 200 mL to 260 mL. What is the density of the unknown solid in g/mL?
If an irregularly shaped apple possesses a density of 0.96 g/cm3, what is its mass in milligrams? (The volume of the given cylinders are in mL).