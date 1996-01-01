Multiple Choice
What is the density of FeCl2 if the mass of the empty volumetric flask is 550g and when the flask is filled with 1000ml of FeCl2 at 20°C, it has a mass of 2000g?
A piece of unknown solid weighs approximately 0.045 lbs. When a scientist places it in a glass beaker the water level increases from 200 mL to 260 mL. What is the density of the unknown solid in g/mL?
If an irregularly shaped apple possesses a density of 0.96 g/cm3, what is its mass in milligrams? (The volume of the given cylinders are in mL).