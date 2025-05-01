Open Question
Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.
a) 1.25 x 10-4
b) 3.20 x 10-9
c) 1.6100 x 104
1359
views
71
rank
Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.
a) 1.25 x 10-4
b) 3.20 x 10-9
c) 1.6100 x 104
Convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation.
a) 377,000
b) 0.000101
c) 707.82
Multiply (2.0×10−4) × (3.1×10−20). Express the answer in scientific notation.
Express each of the following numbers in scientific notation
Why are numbers used in chemistry often expressed in scientific notation
Express the number 0.0810 in scientific notation.