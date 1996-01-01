When 75,200 is written in scientific notation, what is the power of 10?
A
4
B
3
C
5
D
2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number given: 75,200.
Recall that scientific notation expresses a number as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10, in the form $a \times 10^{n}$ where $1 \leq a < 10$ and $n$ is an integer.
To write 75,200 in scientific notation, move the decimal point in 75,200 to the left until only one non-zero digit remains to the left of the decimal point. Count how many places you move the decimal point.
The number of places you move the decimal point to the left becomes the positive exponent $n$ in the power of 10.
Express 75,200 as $7.52 \times 10^{n}$, where $n$ is the number of places moved, which is the power of 10 in the scientific notation.
Watch next
Master Scientific Notation Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules