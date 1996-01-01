Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct scientific notation for 0.0000000642?
Convert the following scientific notation values into standard notation.
a) 1.25 x 10-4
b) 3.20 x 10-9
c) 1.6100 x 104
Convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation.
a) 377,000
b) 0.000101
c) 707.82
Convert the following expressions into exponential notation: (b) 2.5 femtoseconds (fs) (c) 57 micrometers (mm)