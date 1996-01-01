Why is scientific notation commonly used in scientific calculations?
A
To increase the precision of measurements
B
To eliminate the need for units in calculations
C
To express very large or very small numbers in a more compact and manageable form
D
To convert numbers from decimal to binary format
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that scientific notation is a method of writing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form.
Recognize that scientific notation expresses numbers as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10, written as $a \times 10^{n}$, where $1 \leq a < 10$ and $n$ is an integer.
Note that this format makes it easier to read, write, and work with very large numbers (like the speed of light, $3.00 \times 10^{8}$ m/s) or very small numbers (like the charge of an electron, $1.60 \times 10^{-19}$ C).
Understand that scientific notation helps avoid errors in counting zeros and simplifies multiplication and division by allowing you to work with the powers of 10 separately.
Conclude that the primary reason scientific notation is used is to express very large or very small numbers in a more compact and manageable form, rather than to increase precision, eliminate units, or convert number bases.
