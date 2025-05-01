Skip to main content
Open Question
Determine the number of significant figures in each of the following
475
views
Open Question
The correct number of significant figures in the number 865,000 is:
910
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in each underlined measurement
491
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in 10.0
726
views
Open Question
How many significant figures in 400
641
views
Open Question
How many significant figures in 50
678
views
Open Question
How many significant figures in 500
617
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.0030010 kilograms?
541
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in the measurement, 20.300 m?
650
views
Open Question
Round the number 23.57 to 3 significant figures.
801
views
Open Question
How many significant figures in 0.007
589
views
Open Question
The value 10.00 has significant figures
756
views
Open Question
How many significant figures in 6000
693
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in the number 0.00208?
489
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in 10
692
views
