Determine the number of significant figures in 0.0100 m
Give the number of significant figures in this number: 0.070
Give the number of significant figures in this number: 40.00
How many significant figures does 5000 have
What is 2648 to two significant figures
How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.0002050 kilograms?
Give the number of significant figures in this number 0.025
How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.00440 grams?
Report 0.02315621 to 3 sig figs.
Express 96,344 m using 2 significant figures