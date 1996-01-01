How many significant figures are present in the measurement 1.050 L?
A
4
B
1
C
3
D
2
1
Identify all the digits in the measurement 1.050 L. The digits are 1, 0, 5, and 0.
Recall the rules for significant figures: all nonzero digits are significant, zeros between nonzero digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant.
Apply these rules to 1.050: the '1' is significant, the '0' between 1 and 5 is significant, the '5' is significant, and the trailing '0' after the 5 is significant because it is after the decimal point.
Count all the significant digits identified: 1, 0, 5, and 0, which totals to 4 significant figures.
Conclude that the measurement 1.050 L has 4 significant figures.
