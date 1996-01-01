Why is it important to write quantities with the correct number of significant figures?
A
To make calculations easier by always rounding to the nearest whole number.
B
To accurately reflect the precision of the measurements and avoid implying greater certainty than is justified.
C
To ensure that all measurements are exactly the same value.
D
Because significant figures determine the chemical identity of a substance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that significant figures represent the precision of a measured quantity, indicating which digits are known reliably plus one estimated digit.
Recognize that writing quantities with the correct number of significant figures ensures that the reported value accurately reflects the precision of the measurement instrument or method used.
Know that using too many significant figures can imply a false level of precision, suggesting more certainty than the data actually supports.
Realize that using too few significant figures can discard valuable information about the measurement's accuracy, potentially leading to less reliable conclusions.
Therefore, maintaining the correct number of significant figures is crucial to communicate the true reliability of data and to perform calculations that respect the precision of the original measurements.
