Open Question
Why does a temperature measurement of 25 °C have three significant figures, while a temperature measurement of -196 °C only has two significant figures? Explain.
Two students determine the percentage of lead in a sample as a laboratory exercise. The true percentage is 22.52%. The students’ results for three determinations are as follows: (1) 22.52, 22.48, 22.54 (2) 22.64, 22.58, 22.62 (a) Calculate the average percentage for each set of data and state which set is the more accurate based on the average.